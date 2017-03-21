Civil suit in long-running same-sex custody case to proceed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Vermont woman whose former civil union partner fled the country with their child rather than share custody is being allowed to proceed because one of the defendants is set to be sentenced in a separate case.

U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions also expanded the suit Monday to include a number of organizations and individuals alleged to have been involved in the flight from Virginia of Lisa Miller and her daughter, Isabella, to avoid sharing custody with Janet Jenkins.

Mat Staver, of the Florida-based Liberty Counsel who was added to the suit, said Tuesday the allegations have no merit.

Sessions issued the ruling ahead of the scheduled sentencing Wednesday in Buffalo of a Virginia businessman convicted of helping Miller flee the country.