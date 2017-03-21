Crosby, Penguins snap Sabres’ two-game win streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dan Bylsma has seen plenty of eye-popping plays from Sidney Crosby over the years, many coming when both were on the same bench.

Tuesday night Bylsma and the Buffalo Sabres were treated to – nay, victimized by – one of Crosby’s best goals ever, a one-handed shot over the glove of goaltender Robin Lehner, whose 31 stops included numerous breakaway chances. Lehner had no chance to stop the Pittsburgh captain on his attempt, which fooled everyone except perhaps his former coach.

“It’s just a great player making a great play,” said Bylsma.

The Sabres answered Crosby’s goal early in the third period on a rebound from Sam Reinhart, who pocketed his seventeenth goal of the season. Later in the period, finally, Pittsburgh got through Lehner on a goal from Nick Bonino. The icing on the cake came from Lehner’s teammate, Zemgus Girgensons, who accidentally put the puck in his own net to seal a 3-1 loss.

Buffalo was handicapped early after an interference call on Rasmus Ristolainen was deemed harmful enough to warrant a game misconduct. The Sabres were already missing four defensemen – they had to run five out there the rest of the game. And perhaps the more interesting play occurred minutes earlier, on a no-call, when Crosby gave a friendly tap to Ryan O’Reilly’s midsection during the middle of a play.

Dan Bylsma’s thoughts on that?

“Self-explanatory.”

Toronto comes to KeyBank Center on Saturday.