Erie County Village Elections: When and where to vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village elections happen Tuesday in Erie and Niagara counties. Find out where and when you can vote in Erie County in the chart below, courtesy of erie.gov:

Akron 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Akron Village Hall Basement. 21 Main St, Akron, NY 14001 Alden 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Alden Village Hall. 13336 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 Angola 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Angola Village Hall. 41 Commercial St, Angola, NY 14006 Blasdell 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Blasdell Village Hall. 121 Miriam Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219 Depew 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Depew Municipal Building. 85 Manitou St, Depew, NY 14043 East Aurora 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM East Aurora Village Hall. 571 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Farnham 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Farnham Village Hall. 526 Commercial St, Farnham, NY 14061 Hamburg 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Hamburg Village Hall. 100 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075 Lancaster 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Lancaster Municipal Building. 5423 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086

Lancaster Senior Center. 200 Oxford Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086

Carousel Academy. 149 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 Orchard Park 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Orchard Park Village Office. 4295 S. Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Sloan 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Sloan Active Hose Company #1. 55 Gates St, Sloan, NY 14212