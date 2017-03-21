Erie County Village Elections: When and where to vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village elections happen Tuesday in Erie and Niagara counties. Find out where and when you can vote in Erie County in the chart below, courtesy of erie.gov:
|Akron
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Akron Village Hall Basement. 21 Main St, Akron, NY 14001
|Alden
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Alden Village Hall. 13336 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
|Angola
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Angola Village Hall. 41 Commercial St, Angola, NY 14006
|Blasdell
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Blasdell Village Hall. 121 Miriam Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
|Depew
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Depew Municipal Building. 85 Manitou St, Depew, NY 14043
|East Aurora
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|East Aurora Village Hall. 571 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
|Farnham
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Farnham Village Hall. 526 Commercial St, Farnham, NY 14061
|Hamburg
|9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
|Hamburg Village Hall. 100 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
|Lancaster
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Lancaster Municipal Building. 5423 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086
Lancaster Senior Center. 200 Oxford Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086
Carousel Academy. 149 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086
|Orchard Park
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Orchard Park Village Office. 4295 S. Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127
|Sloan
|12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Sloan Active Hose Company #1. 55 Gates St, Sloan, NY 14212