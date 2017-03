BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking for a job can attend a free job fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

During the March 22 event, more than 50 companies will be represented, including AAA of Western New York, Baker Victory Services, Mattress Firm and Erie Community College.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring lots of resumes and dress appropriately for the event.