Man charged with sexually abusing Buffalo nursing home resident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old has been accused of sexually abusing a Buffalo nursing home resident.

Thomas Moore was charged after prosecutors say he entered a victim’s room multiple times, removed her blanket and inappropriately touched her.

The alleged abuse happened in early January at the Waterfront Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, and the victim was incapable of giving consent, prosecutors say.

Moore faces charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

He was previously convicted of burglary, sexual abuse and criminal possession of stolen property. His history of sex-related crimes dates back to 1996.

The Waterfront Center plans to release a statement on the allegations against Moore at a later time.