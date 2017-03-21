Niagara Falls woman accused of driving drunk with baby in vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman was accused of driving drunk with a baby in the vehicle shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Niagara Falls police stopped a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot after they say the driver passed a red light at Niagara Falls Blvd. and Military Rd.

The driver, identified as Shayonna Miller, 27, was driving with a man and a 4-month-old child. Miller was determined to be drunk, police say.

She faces multiple charges, including aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving an unregistered vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

Miller was jailed in Niagara County on $750 bail and will be back in court on Wednesday.

Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation.