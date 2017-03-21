Police: Driver arrested after 4 hit-and-run incidents in 30 minutes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo arrested a man after they say four hit-and-run accidents happened in half an hour on Sunday.

Authorities say the accidents happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Jefferson Ave. and Genesee St.

According to police,  William Marshall, 51, was quickly driving south on Jefferson before he hit a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

After this, police say Marshall’s vehicle moved to the sidewalk, hit two sign posts and nearly struck pedestrians.

Marshall fled the scene, according to police, and was involved in another incident at E. Ferry St. and Masten Ave. Police say Marshall fled that scene too, but was later found at his vehicle in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave.

As a result of the four incidents, two people were injured.

Marshall was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

