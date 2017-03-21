Police: Man with “history of violence” attacks officer after yelling outside motel

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attica police arrested a man they say tried to assault an officer after he was reported to be yelling outside of a motel.

Police say that on the night of Feb. 27, Channing Ballinger, 32, was yelling “someone’s going to get murdered tonight” and “everyone is going to die” outside of a room at the Attican Motel on Route 98.

Allegedly irate during an interview with an officer, police say Ballinger refused to obey their commands. When the officer tried to conduct a mental health arrest of Ballinger, police say the man attacked the officer, pinning them to the ground.

The officer broke free, police say, and deployed a Taser against Ballinger. No one was injured.

After Ballinger was taken into custody, he was transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital’s Emergency Department for a mental health evaluation.

According to police, Ballinger has “an extensive history of mental health disease,” and also has open criminal charges out of Batavia and Warsaw. In addition to that, police say he has “a history of violence against law enforcement and hospital staff.”

Ballinger was released from the hospital’s mental health unit on March 13 and was arraigned in court.

In relation to the Attica incident, Ballinger was charged with attempted assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

Ballinger was committed to the Genesee County Jail on $25,000 bail.