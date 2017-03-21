Police: Man with “history of violence” attacks officer after yelling outside motel

By Published:

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attica police arrested a man they say tried to assault an officer after he was reported to be yelling outside of a motel.

Police say that on the night of Feb. 27, Channing Ballinger, 32, was yelling “someone’s going to get murdered tonight” and “everyone is going to die” outside of a room at the Attican Motel on Route 98.

Allegedly irate during an interview with an officer, police say Ballinger refused to obey their commands. When the officer tried to conduct a mental health arrest of Ballinger, police say the man attacked the officer, pinning them to the ground.

The officer broke free, police say, and deployed a Taser against Ballinger. No one was injured.

After Ballinger was taken into custody, he was transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital’s Emergency Department for a mental health evaluation.

According to police, Ballinger has “an extensive history of mental health disease,” and also has open criminal charges out of Batavia and Warsaw. In addition to that, police say he has “a history of violence against law enforcement and hospital staff.”

Ballinger was released from the hospital’s mental health unit on March 13 and was arraigned in court.

In relation to the Attica incident, Ballinger was charged with attempted assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

Ballinger was committed to the Genesee County Jail on $25,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s