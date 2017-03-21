Senate approves bill to better track sex offenders; bill sent to Assembly

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Senate has again passed a bill related to the movement of sex offenders.

The bill would be an amendment to the mental hygiene law. It would require the Commissioner of the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities to notify a local municipality when a sex offender is moved from a state facility to a residence or community program.

New York has previously placed sex offenders with developmental disabilities at state-owned group homes. Sen. Patrick Gallivan says this has raised concerns about public safety.

“The state has an obligation to notify local leaders whenever the transfer of a potentially dangerous sex offender into a residential or community program occurs,” Gallivan said. “Too often, community leaders learn of the transfer after the fact and don’t have adequate time to properly address public concerns and potential security issues.”

The bill was sent to the State Assembly, where it failed to pass in 2015 and 2016.