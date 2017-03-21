Senate approves bill to better track sex offenders; bill sent to Assembly

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Senate has again passed a bill related to the movement of sex offenders.

The bill would be an amendment to the mental hygiene law. It would require the Commissioner of the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities to notify a local municipality when a sex offender is moved from a state facility to a residence or community program.

New York has previously placed sex offenders with developmental disabilities at state-owned group homes. Sen. Patrick Gallivan says this has raised concerns about public safety.

“The state has an obligation to notify local leaders whenever the transfer of a potentially dangerous sex offender into a residential or community program occurs,” Gallivan said. “Too often, community leaders learn of the transfer after the fact and don’t have adequate time to properly address public concerns and potential security issues.”

The bill was sent to the State Assembly, where it failed to pass in 2015 and 2016.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s