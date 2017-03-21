Sources: Cost for new train station at Central Terminal would be millions more than downtown location

Related Coverage The countdown to a new train station is underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources tell News 4 the cost for a new train station at Central Terminal would be $35-70 million more than for a downtown location.

Leaders in Buffalo are trying to decide where the best spot for a new Amtrak station in Buffalo would be. The new station would replace the one on Exchange St.

The two leading contenders are the old Central Terminal and Canalside.

The public stated their thoughts in January and has the chance to do so again Tuesday night.

A public open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Buffalo Museum of Science.