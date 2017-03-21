Wellsville man facing multiple charges related to child porn

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wellsville man was accused of exchanging nude photographs with someone younger than 16 years old.

New York State Police say Peter Shoughrue, 43, exchanged photos with the intention of inducing or luring the victim to engage in oral sexual conduct with him.

Shoughrue also allegedly traveled to Steuben County in an attempt to engage the victim in that type of conduct.

He was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors, attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, attempted luring of a child, attempted criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment in the Town of Avoca, Shoughrue was jailed in Steuben County on $20,000 bail.

He will reappear in court on April 12.

