West Seneca man charged after string of local burglaries

By Published:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police called Danny Butcher, 55, “the person of interest in a string of burglaries.” The burglaries occurred in West Seneca and the surrounding area.

Within a day of police releasing a photo of Butcher on social media, a local fast food restaurant employee told authorities that Butcher was at the restaurant, leading to his arrest.

During the investigation, police say that Butcher was in possession of several stolen items.

He was charged with trespassing as well as fourth and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

After his arrest, Butcher was committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s