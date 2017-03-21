West Seneca man charged after string of local burglaries

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police called Danny Butcher, 55, “the person of interest in a string of burglaries.” The burglaries occurred in West Seneca and the surrounding area.

Within a day of police releasing a photo of Butcher on social media, a local fast food restaurant employee told authorities that Butcher was at the restaurant, leading to his arrest.

During the investigation, police say that Butcher was in possession of several stolen items.

He was charged with trespassing as well as fourth and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

After his arrest, Butcher was committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail.