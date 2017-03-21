WNY children’s book author with down syndrome committed to ending bullying

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Bullying is a serious topic that needs to be heard and it’s been going around in schools and I thought it’d be pretty neat to write a children’s book,” said Engelic Everett, Children’s book Author.

Writing a book is something Engelic Everett has always wanted to do.

“I’m always about being positive you know,” said Everett.

That’s why she spreads positive messages through her words. Her children’s book ‘Olivia the Bully’ is about something she’s dealt with personally.

“I’ve actually been bullied a long time ago verbally. All the haters out there I’m praying for you, okay,” said Everett.

The 33-year-old has down syndrome, and a will to end bullying. She’s dedicated to breaking down stereotypes and raising awareness.

“She’s always known what she’s wanted she’s always been able to put the plan together. She might not always know exactly how am I going to do this and that’s where the assistance comes in,” said Jim Jowsey, People Inc. Enterprise Specialist.

After 2 years of editing, with the help of her vocational coach and the Museum of disABILITY history, Engelic got her children’s book published.

“It’s just a great example of how you can’t really underestimate or take stereotypical ideas about people with disabilities when they’re capable of doing whatever you allow them to do,” said Douglas Platt, Museum of disABILITY History Curator.

“You can do anything you put your mind to and dreams will come true,” said Everett.

Engelic’s book will be available for purchase at the Museum of disABILITY History book store in April. They’re also planning a release party for her book on May 6th.

Engelic says she hopes to make this book part of a series, and she wants to go into local schools to present her book to kids.