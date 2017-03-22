Alix Rice Peace Park nears construction

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- In an empty parking lot across from UB’s North Campus will soon be a symbol of peace, and a reminder of a young life taken too soon.

“The process of approximately six years is finally coming to be. We’ve got our building permit, which means we’re okay to build so now we’ve put the job out to bid,” said Tammy Schueler, the mother of Alix Rice.

The Alix Rice Peace Park is on schedule to break ground this spring.

Rice was killed by a drunk driver in 2011 in Amherst. She was riding her skateboard home at the time.

Schueler now rides the board her daughter used to.

Rice was an avid skate boarder; giving Amherst boarders a safe space to skate was always part of the plan for Phatman Boardshop owner Bob Knab, who’s partnering with Schueler on the project.

“When people come to the park, there’s a meaning behind this. Who is Alix Rice? Why is there an Alix Rice Peace Park? Well it’s here for a reason and that’s the whole memory behind it, of the tragic loss,” Knab explained.

“It just seems like the right thing to do. And Amherst has been in desperate need of a skate park for years and years. You see the signs everywhere, no skateboarding here. Well let’s give them a place to skateboard because that’s what kids are going to do,” Schueler told News 4.

The 10,000 square foot park was designed with the help of the community, who can also buy a personalized brick when it’s built.

Peace signs were also added to the design; Schueler said they were something her daughter loved.

“I almost think she’d be embarrassed that you know, she’s getting so much attention out of it, but I’m proud for her,” she said.

Schueler is hoping to decide on a contractor for the project within the next couple weeks. The project is on schedule to open this summer.

This is a fundraiser scheduled for the Alix Rice Peace Park Sunday, March. 26. Click here for details.