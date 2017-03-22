Ballowe denied early release after fatal accident in Evans

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman who fatally struck Barry Moss in Evans, and left the scene, will not be released early from jail.

In December, Gabriele Ballowe, 51, was sentenced to one year in jail after an incident from three years before then.

Moss, 52, was struck by Ballowe’s vehicle while she was driving on Route 5. She later pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury.

“Ms. Ballowe committed a serious crime and in response to her request, our office vehemently opposed any opportunity for her to avoid serving her full sentence,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “We commend the Erie County Department of Probation for making the right decision.”