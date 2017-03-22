CBP officers: $15,000 in counterfeit earbuds, adapters seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge say they seized $15,000 worth of counterfeit earbuds and adapters.

Officers say they discovered 500 counterfeit Apple EarPods and 150 counterfeit adapters.

“Our officers and import specialists have done an excellent job targeting shipments and identifying counterfeit items,” Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. “CBP protects businesses and consumers every day with an aggressive intellectual property rights enforcement program.”

The items were found in a shipment labeled “earphones,” but the package printing and quality of the items appeared inconsistent with Apple products.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested.