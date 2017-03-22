Delaware North looking to fill 175 seasonal positions

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North is looking to fill 175 seasonal positions at Niagara Falls State Park.

A job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

Both part-time and full-time positions will need to be filled. Positions include cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers and more.

Employees will work from approximately May through September.

The Culinary Institute is located at 28 Old Falls St. Anyone interested should enter through the parking ramp third-floor doors.