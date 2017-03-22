Delaware North looking to fill 175 seasonal positions

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North is looking to fill 175 seasonal positions at Niagara Falls State Park.

A job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

Both part-time and full-time positions will need to be filled. Positions include cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers and more.

Employees will work from approximately May through September.

The Culinary Institute is located at 28 Old Falls St. Anyone interested should enter through the parking ramp third-floor doors.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s