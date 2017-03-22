Ex-Timon star Fields leading the NCAA in points

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Albany attack Connor Fields is no stranger to finding the net in western New York.

After all – – he did it 372 times during his high school career at Bishop Timon.

“There were some great memories with winning the championship with Monsignor Martin league,” Fields said.

“To be that successful, not only do you have to have the God given talent but, you have to be humble and go at it every day and he did that,” former Timon lacrosse head coach Mike Burke said.

Fields has done nothing but build upon that success during his college career at University at Albany. Right now in his junior season, he leads the entire NCAA in points per game at 7.3 points.

“Sometimes I find myself in the right spots to shoot and feed and everyone on the team is playing well and we are wokring hard.”

And, all those goals and assists have come with some recognition. At the start of the season Fields was named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list for the second year in-a-row.

“It is a dream of mine and to see that is always a nice feeling but, I mean at the end of the day we want the National Championship.”

Fields is certainly leaving his mark on the game of college lacrosse, and also here in Buffalo where the sport has grown more popular each year. And, being on a national stage with the 9th ranked Great Danes has led to many more young eyes on the junior attack.

“We will have some young kids around sometime or some camp and they will say this is Connor Fields shot with a stick!,” Burke said with a laugh. “‘I will say that I coached Connor fields! He is such a role model for young kids and he scores a lot of goals so it is flashy and he is great kid and I could see him having a major impact when he graduates. He is already doing a lot of great things now.”

“A lot of people have had success in college from Buffalo these last couple years and it is great to see,” Fields said.