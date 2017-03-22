Lake phenomenon called ice volcanoes form on Lake Ontario

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Viewers this past week have sent in photos of a phenomenon happening along the lake shores of both Lake Erie and Ontario. They are called ice volcanoes. They look like huge hills of snow but have a hole in the middle.

They form when ice on the shore begins to crack and piles on top of itself. Water continues to flow in from the lake and with nowhere to go, shoots up the middle of the rare formations, mimicking the look of a volcano with white lava.

To see these form, specific conditions are needed and with warm temperatures this weekend, most of these will melt, but if you can snap a picture beforehand, please share them with us through our ReportIt! tab.