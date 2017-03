WEST SENECA (WIVB) – Police in West Seneca are investigating a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

Officials tell News 4, the person on the bike was hit by a car and rushed to ECMC.

It happened late Tuesday night on Seneca Street at Center Road, in front of Reid’s Tires.

We’re working to find out how the victim is doing.

Police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.