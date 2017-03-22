Man accused of driving after Anchor Bar shooting convicted of unrelated charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who was accused of driving the getaway car in the fatal shooting of an Anchor Bar employee was convicted of unrelated charges.

Gregory Ramos, 25, was accused of driving from the scene of the shooting that left Freddie Dizon dead in May of 2016.

MORE | Find details on that case here.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that Ramos was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a subject of a domestic violence order of protection.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase that occurred days after the Anchor Bar shooting.

DETAILS | Learn more about the chase here.

Ramos is still under indictment on charges related to the shooting and the alleged beating of his girlfriend.

When sentenced on July 11, Ramos could spend up to life in prison and pay a $1 million fine.