Man arrested after allegedly violating Niagara Falls dumping ordinance

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an ordinance on illegal dumping in Niagara Falls, an arrest has been made.

Dennis Gulley, 65, was arrested on March 8 after city officials say two televisions, a mattress and a box spring had been dumped at the corner of 13th St. and Grove Ave. Gulley was charged with violating the city’s bulk dumping ordinance.

“Our initial efforts to curb these illegal activities are already bearing fruit,” City Administrator Nick Melson said. “This arrest should send the message that the City of Niagara Falls will not hesitate to prosecute those individuals who feel they can treat our city as their own personal dumping ground. We will continue to take all available steps to protect the quality of life of our residents.”

The city says the alleged act was seen on surveillance cameras. Police and the Department of Public Works installed a number of cameras in the city since Jan. 1, when the ordinance took effect.