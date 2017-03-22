Maziarz, Ortt indicted on election law violations

ALBANY. N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Rob Ortt and former Senator George Maziarz have been indicted on felony election law violations.

The charges are part of an investigation by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into campaign finance fraud. Ortt is facing three counts of offering a false instrument for filing, according to a spokesperson. Senator Ortt released the following statement Wednesday:

“As someone who fought and sacrificed for our country, I am sickened that a career political and hyper partisan like Eric Schneiderman can concoct baseless charges to serve his own political agenda. One thing is clear: the only reason I am included on this is to make their case politically appealing. As multiple news organizations have documented, Eric Schneiderman has been obsessed with using his political office to persecute his political enemies and protect his political allies. We look forward to telling voters the truth about Eric Schneiderman and exposing him for the power hungry, political opportunist he is and I will fight this ridiculous charge.”

Schneiderman’s office could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Ortt is a Republican representing the 62nd Senate district. Maziarz formerly held the 62nd Senate seat until Ortt took office.

News 4 will update as more details are available.