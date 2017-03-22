Several suspicious fires break out in Allentown area causing thousands of dollars worth of damage

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire investigators are trying to find out how several fires started in the Allentown area. A call for a garage fire came in around 6:45am Wednesday.

“It was totally fully involved when we got here,” said Stephen Keohane, a Buffalo Fire chief. “Because it’s in the back, there’s a close proximity to the houses around it and the fire got into two of the houses but we got on it quick and it could’ve been a heck of a lot worse.”

The fire caused more than $50,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt but the Red Cross is assisting one person who lived in one of the homes.

Fire investigators say the incident appears suspicious. If you have any information, call Buffalo Fire at (716)851-4515.

 

