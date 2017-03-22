‘Sherlock Bones Lost ‘N Hound Dog Recovery’ helps recover lost pets

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Her new possible adoptive pet parent was watching her overnight to see if she would get along with her dog and she got away from the new possible adopter,” said Kurt Spieler, Pets Alive WNY dog foster parent.

Back in late January a foster dog named Katie got out of her collar and ran away. That’s when Sherlock Bones Lost ‘N Hound Dog Recovery came to the rescue.

“Some dogs are a little more skittish scared of strangers, scared of people. sometimes they enter survival mode and they won’t even come back to their owners so we have to take that into account,” said Laura Randolph, Sherlock Bones Lost ‘N Hound Dog Recovery Co-Founder.

The group was founded by 6 people with a mutual love for dogs. They help put up flyers for lost pets and also set up traps with bait. Then using cellular trail cams, they track down the dogs location.

“We get the notifications on our phone. When there’s movement there’s also a test that’s done every hour or every 30 minutes depending on what it’s set at,” said Beth Henderson Sherlock Bones Lost ‘N Hound Dog Recovery Co-Founder.

“I was told from the get go not to chase Katie and not to do anything that would spook her anymore because she was already scared,” said Spieler.

“She ate at all the bait stations where all the traps were. It was very nerve wracking cause there’s a lot of busy streets out here,” said Henderson.

After two days on the run Katie was successfully captured, safe and sound.

“Everyone was in tears when we found her,” said Spieler.

The group has rescued dozens of dogs since it was officially formed in November. They’ve also rescued cats too but most of the rescues are dogs.

As for Katie she was rescued in Getzville, she was officially adopted and now has a forever home.