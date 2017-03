BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the twentieth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon look into Rasmus Ristolainen’s ejection and subsequent NHL Player Safety hearing, Sidney Crosby’s eventful night in Buffalo and then take your Twitter questions!

Among the questions answered: Dan Bylsma’s future in Buffalo, the Sabres’ ideal first round draft pick, expansion draft protections and much, much more. Click to play or to download to your computer or mobile device.