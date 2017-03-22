Vans Warped Tour tickets go on sale

By Published:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the Vans Warped Tour have gone on sale.

The annual tour will stop at Darien Lake on on July 13.

It is not yet clear who will be performing as part of Warped Tour, but the lineup will be announced Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $41.50, and there is an early bird discount price of $29 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Every paid ticket includes same-day admission to the theme park.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at 12 p.m.

