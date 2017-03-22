West Seneca man accused of menacing police

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was arrested after allegedly knocking on an apartment door and threatening the occupants.

Police went to the apartment on Harlem Rd. Friday night, where they say a victim yelled to officers that Dwight Mitchell, 47, had a knife and was running downstairs to his apartment.

Police say the report they received said he was intoxicated.

When police entered the building, they say they heard Mitchell’s door shut in the hallway. Police knocked on his door, and although he did not respond, officers say they heard him moving in the apartment.

At one point, police say Mitchell opened the door and stood in an aggressive fighting stance while wielding a large butcher’s knife.

At gunpoint, officers say they ordered Mitchell to drop the knife. He eventually put it down after a short standoff, police say.

Mitchell was handcuffed and charged with menacing, criminal weapon possession and menacing a police officer.

He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $50,000 bail.