Wife of Chautauqua County inmate who escaped arrested

By Published:

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an escaped Chautauqua County inmate was captured, his wife was also taken into custody.

On March 7, Jacob Raynor, 34, was at Town of Charlotte Court to be arraigned on a felony drug charge. While handcuffed, he escaped, but was captured in his Sinclairville home one week later.

After authorities found him, he was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Raynor’s wife, Kelsey, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hindering prosecution, unlawfully making methamphetamine, controlled substance possession and criminal mischief.

Her arrest was the result of an outstanding warrant when she came to court on an unrelated matter.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, Kelsey possessed and made meth before Jacob’s escape.

Kelsey was jailed in Chautauqua County on $15,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s