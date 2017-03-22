Wife of Chautauqua County inmate who escaped arrested

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an escaped Chautauqua County inmate was captured, his wife was also taken into custody.

On March 7, Jacob Raynor, 34, was at Town of Charlotte Court to be arraigned on a felony drug charge. While handcuffed, he escaped, but was captured in his Sinclairville home one week later.

After authorities found him, he was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Raynor’s wife, Kelsey, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hindering prosecution, unlawfully making methamphetamine, controlled substance possession and criminal mischief.

Her arrest was the result of an outstanding warrant when she came to court on an unrelated matter.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, Kelsey possessed and made meth before Jacob’s escape.

Kelsey was jailed in Chautauqua County on $15,000 bail.