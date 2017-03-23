2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Genesee County

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Alecia Kaus)

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources say three vehicles were involved in an accident in Genesee County.

Two people were hospitalized by Mercy Flight after the collision at Route 77 and Lewiston Rd. in Alabama. They are in serious condition, and no one else was injured.

According to sources, two people in a car were headed south on Route 77 when they apparently did not yield to a tractor trailer. The truck was turning onto Route 77.

During this time, the car drove under the truck’s trailer, causing it to lose its roof. After that, it hit a building and a parked car.

The crash blocked eastbound traffic.

