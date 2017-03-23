Air Force member from WNY killed in Jordan

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — An Air Force member and a 2009 Dansville High School grad, Alexandria Gleason Morrow, was killed in a non-combat operation in Southwest Asia Tuesday.

Alexandria’s mother spoke with Nexstar contributors in Rochester Wednesday night, saying Alexandria was killed Tuesday in Jordan.

The 25-year-old was married and a mother of two young children. She describes her daughter as fun-loving, but level-headed.

Her mother says she went off to the military two days after graduating high school. Gleason Morrow told her mother that if she couldn’t fly a plane, she’d do everything she could to protect the pilots.

Lt. Kip Sumner of Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho said, “She died from injuries sustained from performing maintenance duties down-range, during non-combat operations.” Sumner could not provide more details and said Gleason Morrow’s death remains under investigation.

Sumner said Morrow worked for the 366th Fighter Wing, but was assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia.

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.