Bills release Spring practice schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills announced Thursday afternoon their plans to begin the 2017-2018 offseason and preseason training. The schedule begins on Monday April 3rd with the beginning of the program and concludes with mandatory mini-camp on Thursday June 15th.

Monday, April 3 (First day of offseason program)

Thursday, April 20 (Veteran mini-camp)

Friday, May 12 (Rookie mini-camp)

Thursday, May 18 (OTA)

Thursday, May 25 (OTA)

Thursday, June 8 (OTA)

Tuesday, June 13 – Thursday, June 15 (Mandatory mini-camp)