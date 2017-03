Related Coverage Firefighters battle flames at vacant East side home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was found at a vacant house on Hirschbeck St.

The body was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Thursday as crews were conducting a demolition following a Friday fire.

The body has not been identified. An autopsy will be conducted by medical examiners in Erie County to determine the person’s cause of death.