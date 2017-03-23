Breast cancer battle, baldness brings local law enforcement couple together

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his nearly four decades in law enforcement, Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard knows what it’s like to battle.

But few have been as trying as what he and his wife Sue were up against in 2016. The hits came in succession.

“My mom died Jan. 30. She was diagnosed with brain cancer,” Sue Howard said. “The day that we found out, was three weeks that she went. And then five months later, that’s when I found out I had breast cancer. I was devastated because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The death of Sue’s mother followed by a cancer diagnosis followed by months of chemotherapy were more than enough to strain any relationship. And at times, that strain led to fights.

“I spent Thanksgiving, until it was time to eat, in the cellar,” said Sheriff Tim Howard, chuckling. “In the middle of her chemo, she seemed to think she became the expert at everything and could give me advice on how to wash dishes, or how to better boil water.”

Sue said fear of the unknown and months of chemotherapy took a mental toll.

“Just crying. You just cry,” she said. “Very emotional. You’re up and down. … I didn’t know what to expect.”

Sue would be admittedly the better half of Erie County’s top cop — if this pair wasn’t measured by their stronger whole.

“We’re like Mutt and Jeff,” she said.

The foundation of their relationship is as it should be: Built on love, and enriched by support, selflessness and the occasional surprise.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department, like many law enforcement organizations across Western New York, took part in the Beards for Bucks campaign, a fundraiser for cancer research sponsored by the Roswell Park Cancer Institute; grow a beard, raise money and participate in the annual shave-off.

That’s what put Sue front and center last December, when Tim was supposed to lose the beard.

“He never told me,” Sue Howard said. “I thought they were doing the Beards for Bucks, and they were shaving the beards.”

Sue’s chemotherapy was nearing its end during the annual shave off.

“Your body is falling apart.”

She had long since lost her hair, a side effect she found especially devastating — like an important part of her identity was slipping away, by the handful.

“All the sudden, you’re in the shower and a big glob of hair comes out,” she said. “It’s scary. I mean, when you lose your hair, I think that was the worst part.”

Although Sue grew to embrace her new — albeit forced — look, her husband understood the pain beneath the surface.

“I knew she was more upset on the inside than she was showing,” he said.

So when it came time for the big shave, Tim let the theatrics roll. The woman shaving his beard acted like she slipped and nicked part of his signature mustache. Then she moved onto his head.

“Of course everyone else in the room laughed, but the cameras were on her to catch her expression, and she was fooled,” Tim Howard said.

The few dozen people in the room feigned surprise.

“Then they started shaving his mustache, and I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s that about,'” Sue Howard said. “And then they started shaving his hair, and I’m like, ‘Whoa…’ And he did it for me, and it was so nice.

“I wanted to cry. I was like, ‘Wow,’ you know. Like I said, he’s my soulmate,” she added. “He does everything for me.”

The end of a grueling year came with good news: Sue’s chemo was over, and the surgery to remove her tumor was a success.

“We know 2016 was a really bad year, starting with the loss of her mother,” Tim Howard said. “But we also knew that if you could stay on schedule and not get sick and complete the chemo, that it was going to be over in 2016. And 2017 will be a better year.”

And, they both agreed, their marriage will be stronger for it.

“For better or for worse, in sickness and in health, we’ve been through the worst, and we’ve been through the sickness,” Tim Howard said. “And you figure if there’s challenges out there, we’ve certainly had them.”

Added Sue: “I think we’re closer. I mean, he’s my soulmate, but I think we’re a lot closer now. If you can get any closer than that.”

Sue’s treatment is complete, and she’s set to have reconstructive surgery in April.

Meanwhile, the couple will be honored at various events in the coming months — Sue for her bravery in the fight against her disease, and Tim for his unwavering support.