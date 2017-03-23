Dozens protest Congressman Chris Collins support for GOP health care bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the fourth time this week concerned constituents of Congressman Chris Collins took action to get his attention.

Thursday, dozens of people protested his support for the GOP’s health care proposal and his amendment to it.

Collins’ constituents in the 27th district are frustrated. They say the man elected to represent them in congress is ignoring them.

“We voted him in, and we expect him to at least listen to us and he hasn’t done that,” said Jennifer Brinkworth, demonstrator.

Last week the congressman added a Medicaid reform amendment to the republican health care bill.

Collins says he wants the state to pick up the $2.3 billion Medicaid tab instead of the counties that funds health care for lower-income residents and nursing home care.

“The healthcare bill that he’s signing into law is going to amount to nothing, but a massive tax break for himself, his friends in congress he gives his stock tips to and he’s going to take health care away from a lot of people that voted him into his district,” said Matt Dearing, demonstrator.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state can’t make up for the amount of money counties currently contribute to Medicaid. He says this amendment would close hospitals and nursing homes statewide.

Collins’ constituents say this is a bad move and they want everyone to have health care in New York state.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege and everyone deserves to be treated in a hospital, in a community with regards to their healthcare and any issues they may have so we came here hoping that Chris Collins will listen to his constituents and listen to us,” said Brinkworth.

Collins says his amendment to the health care bill would save Erie county taxpayers a lot of money, specifically on property taxes.

Officials are expected to vote on the bill Friday.