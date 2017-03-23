Lackawanna parents call for answers after principal is placed on leave

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)- David Ehrle was placed on paid administrative leave from Global Concepts Charter School in early March.

He was made principal at the K-8 building in 2011; before that, he was assistant principal.

The move has many Lackawanna parents upset.

“In the 9 years that I’ve been there I’ve never heard a negative thing about him,” said Joelle Druzbik, who has an 8th grade daughter at the school.

Druzbik said when she received a letter indicating her daughter’s favorite principal was out, her heart sank.

“Not again. We’ve lost too many good staff this past school year. And it’s just like how many more are going to keep going? And to hear Mr. Ehrle, something that’s not right.”

Druzbik feels the school’s board owes parents an explanation.

Student Development Coordinator Jack Turner is filling in as acting principal in Ehrle’s absence. News 4 has confirmed Ehrle did not go on leave voluntarily.

An attorney for the school indicated there would be no comment on this story given that Ehrle’s leave is a personnel matter.

Lillian Radtke has four kids at Global Concepts. She told News 4 she never even received a memo regarding the staff change.

Both her and Druzbik joined dozens of parents in protesting outside the school Wednesday morning and evening.

Radtke said this battle has nothing to do with the school itself.

“My children love their school, they get an exceptional education,” she said.

“We see that slowly slipping away; great teachers, wonderful educators, great administrators are leaving, and we want to know why.”

Stacked up against other charter schools in the area, Global Concepts has a lower teacher turnover rate than other schools, at 14%.

Its board meeting minutes show the school averages about two resignations per month.

Druzbik said more parents are getting involved. A Facebook group has been started, the goal of which is to demand an answer for why Mr. Ehrle was placed on leave.

Sourced within the school indicate teachers at Global Concepts unionized shortly before Ehrle was placed on leave. Again, the attorney for the school would not comment on his temporary dismissal.

News 4 will continue to follow this developing story.