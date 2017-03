FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck in Fredonia Thursday morning.

Fredonia police say Bobby Brown, 76, was hit on E. Main St. while the truck was turning onto the street. According to them, the driver just finished making a delivery at the Basil vehicle dealership when it tried to turn out onto the street.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Brown was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment.

E. Main St. was closed at Route 60 and Newton St.

