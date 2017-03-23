New $11,000 reward offered to help solve 1982 cold case murder

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly three and a half decades after 18-year-old James Adamski was murdered while walking home from a Halloween party at a bar in Depew, investigators are offering new incentives for someone to come forward with information that can bring his killer or killers to justice.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and the Lancaster Police Department is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the indictment and conviction of whoever was responsible for Adamski’s death.

Adamski was last seen in the early morning hours of October 31, 1982, walking home on Transit Road after leaving a Halloween party at the old 5&23 bar. He was wearing what’s described as an “American Gigolo ” costume and had been drinking heavily.

When he had not returned home by the next morning, his family became alarmed and filed a missing person’s report. A large search was launched, but no sign of Adamski was found near his home, the bar, or where he was last seen alive.

Then, the day after Christmas, 1982, Adamski’s body was found on an old rail bed off Ransom Road in Lancaster by rabbit hunters.

Adamski had been buried in a shallow grave, covered with twigs and leaves.

His cause of death was ruled to be head trauma. Police say they have not determined the murder weapon.

But, they’ve never given up hope that the case would be solved.

Last year, 34 years after Adamski’s murder, Lancaster Police began looking into the case again with fresh eyes and new technology. They combed through all of the evidence and reinterviewed everyone they could track down.

Now, they’re hoping a large monetary reward will get someone to come forward with new information.

Investigators say they’re hopeful someone knows something that will crack the case, and added it’s possible someone at the bar that night has information that could solve this murder and may not even know it.

Anyone who can help investigators is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (716)867-6161 or email the information to info@crimestoppersbuffalo.com

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers Buffalo website: http://www.crimestoppersbuffalo.com