Niagara County man in critical condition after ATV crash

By Published:

HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a man was hospitalized in an ATV accident.

The Sheriff’s office says Hartland resident Douglas Baldwin, 69, was driving an ATV on Rose Rd. in the town when he struck a trailer. The trailer was attached to an SUV that was parked on the side of the road.

According to authorities, the ATV rolled several times, and Baldwin was ejected.

Baldwin was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight. He is listed in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

