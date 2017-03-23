Passenger tries to flee deputies during traffic stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after Midnight Thursday, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says a passenger with multiple warrants tried to escape during a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on Main St. in Clarence and began to investigate the driver and passenger. Authorities say the passenger, Thomas Szklarz, 37, got out of the vehicle and ran east as other deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s office says Szklarz refused police commands, but his attempt at escaping was cut off by a deputy.

Szklarz was taken into custody. While at the Erie County Holding Center, deputies say they found Suboxone in his possession.

The Clarence man was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, introducing contraband into a prison and criminal controlled substance possession.