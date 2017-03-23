Sabres’ Ristolainen suspended for 3 games after hitting Penguins forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL has taken disciplinary action against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel suffering a concussion.

The league’s Department of Player Safety held a hearing with Buffalo’s top defenseman on Thursday, leading to him being suspended for three games.

The hit occurred about nine minutes into Pittsburgh’s 3-1 playoff-clinching win at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Guentzel was exiting Pittsburgh’s zone when a pass intended for him was broken up along the left boards. As Guentzel turned to look back for the puck, he was bowled over by Ristolainen.

Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and didn’t return after being escorted to the locker room.

Ristolainen was issued a five-minute major for interference and ejected from the game.