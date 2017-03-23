Scholar Athelte: Madison Klidonas

Niagara-Wheatfield senior is also a three-sport athlete.

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara-Wheatfield girls are busy getting ready for the spring softball season.

But, Maddie Klidonas has been busy since the start of her senior year. The three sport athlete plays volleyball, basketball and she is now is on the diamond.

“I have always loved being on a team and it has always been a big part of my life,” Maddie said.

She plays an integral role in the falcons defense at short stop.

“I always love the thrill of never knowing where the ball is going to go, when it is going to come. You always have to have the mentality ”

Athletics is just half of Maddie’s resume. She involved in numerous clubs at Niagara-Wheatfield and has been elected as her year’s class president for all four years.

“I have always loved being in a leadership position. It is an honor to be elected by my peers. They have enough confidence in me to lead the class and organize all our events and everything. And it is a role I have always been excited to take on.”

It’s set her up on a path of success that she will continue to follow down the thru-way at St. John Fisher. She plans on playing softball and hopes to one day be an English teacher.

“I have just grown up around it and I love the thrill of being able to leave an impact on the next generation.”

 

