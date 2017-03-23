Seneca Nation President is hopeful to negotiate with cities after making final payment to state

Related Coverage Seneca Nation to stop casino payments to New York state

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation of Indians will cease paying New York State a portion of the money they receive at the casinos.

The nation and state reached an agreement in 2002 and the nation estimates they’ve paid the state more than $1.4 billion over that time.

The compact between the two parties includes an outline for the percentages the Seneca Nation would pay to the state through fourteen years but doesn’t mention payments continuing after that despite the agreement existing through 2023.

The Seneca Nation will be making their last payment to New York State by March 31st; it amounts to around $30 million.

President Gates says there’s no reasoning behind ending paying the state other than it’s what the two parties agreed to when signing the compact.

“This is not new,” said Todd Gates, the President of the Seneca Nation. “The language of the compact has not changed.”

The Seneca Nation estimates they pay the state about $115 million to $120 million each year with money from that being distributed to the cities where the casinos are located. Buffalo, Salamanca, and Niagara Falls all receive a percentage of the money made through the slot machine profits. Salamanca and Buffalo each get about $6 million; Niagara Falls about $20 million. The nation’s president says he wants to negotiate with cities now.

“The obligation to the state ended,” said President Gates. “This will be something new and that’s why we need to talk about it.”

President Gates says the amount going to each city will likely be less than what they’re receiving now as the nation’s casinos are experiencing the cash flow slowing down.

“They’re slicing that pie in too many pieces and everyone’s revenue goes down,” said President Gates.

The Seneca Nation members are feeling that impact, as the president estimates there could be a loss of around $20 million this year.

“They’ve been taking our money for a long time now,” said Kyle, a member of the Seneca Nation who lives on the reservation. “They don’t help us any. They’re going to use us to pay their bills off and that’s not right.”

Kyle is among the residents who feel the state will find ways to make up for the lost revenue including taxing those who live on the reservation.

“They’ll go after all kinds of things now,” said Kyle.

President Gates says he addressed ending paying the state with the nation during his State of the Nation speech. He says it was always part of their plan to end paying the state after the 14 years; adding the state never acknowledged or recognized that the payments would be ending. And the nation’s president says his first call on Thursday morning was to Governor Cuomo to discuss the information, saying it was a cordial conversation; describing the governor ‘s response as a “measured surprise.”

The Seneca Nation’s first term president says he’d be interested in discussing something with the state.

“We have to be diplomatic and reach agreements that are a benefit to everybody.”

And he says he doesn’t fear retaliation from the state for ending the payments.

“I can’t be concerned with the state. My goal is to work for my nation, my people.”