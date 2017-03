TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are at Northtowns Academy investigating an unconfirmed report of an armed student in building.

The school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Dexter Ter. is closed to traffic (vehicular and pedestrian) at Niagara Falls Blvd.

Parents are asked to go to the Home Deport Plaza at 2065 Niagara Falls Blvd. and speak with officers in the vicinity of the closed Walmart.