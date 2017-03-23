Vote on Declaration of Need for ECMC borrowing to take place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Legislature is expected to vote on a Declaration of Need asking to borrow $120 million for ECMC.

If approved, this would allow the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority to borrow the money to modernize the hospital’s facilities.

Several amendments to the declaration have been drafted by legislators. One calls for the removal of the “credit mechanism” the county says “requires ECMC to give the savings from the borrowing plan to Erie County, instead of keeping it for its own purposes.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said there is a need for credits “to plug a budget gap,” the county says.

Credits could “total tens of millions of dollars,” according to the county.

Before a detailed borrowing plan can be presented by Poloncarz, the Declaration of Need would need to be approved.

The vote takes place at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Erie County Legislative Chambers.