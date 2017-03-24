As Health Care bill vote looms, Lt. Gov. fires back against Medicaid amendment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – House lawmakers are expected to vote late Friday afternoon on a G.O.P. backed measure to repeal and replace Obamacare, and while the debate continues on the House floor about the bill, the debate here at home rages on about a particular provision that would impact New York State.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has gone on the offensive to fight back against an amendment from Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY 27th District) that takes the burden of Medicaid funding off most counties in New York State, and applies to New York State only.

“He says we should deny the state of New York $2.3 billion in assistance under the Medicaid program because that’s the share that the counties are now contributing,” Hochul told News 4 Friday morning. “There’s been a formula in place since the 1960s.”

To be fair, local, state, and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have long gone back and forth about that Medicaid formula, which determines how much of the bill counties have to pick up for healthcare for the poor and elderly without resources. This isn’t a new fight.

What is new, and according to the Lieutenant Governor, most alarming, is how this Medicaid measure has been put in as part of the federal health care bill, but covers only New York State. Hochul says Collins is essentially telling the state “you go figure it out” with his amendment, which would require the state to find the money in its budget to pick up what had been the counties’ share of Medicaid funding, banning federal reimbursement for state Medicaid funds for local governments outside of New York City.

In fact, Collins has said “figure it out” to the state about this, when he spoke with Niagara and Erie County Republican leaders over the weekend. “How is it that Albany decides the entire makeup of the Medicaid we offer in New York, which is far more away than any state in the nation and it forces the county to pick up the bill, that’s not right,” Rep. Collins said. “We are going to take that $2.3 billion being shoved down taxpayers throats across New York State and we’re going to make Albany figure out, it’s 1.5 percent that’s all of Albany’s $153 million dollar budget, let them decide a Medicaid program that works for the taxpayers of New York.”

Hochul on Friday fired back, warning that the state doesn’t have the money to pick up the county’s share, and requiring it to do so would harm local residents’ healthcare options and threaten local jobs in the healthcare field.

“They talk about this in the medical profession: Principle number one for doctors is “do no harm.’ The same should apply for your congressman,” Hochul said.

“These are our own citizens,” Hochul said. “So you’re telling our own citizens you’re going to have to endure a tax increase to cover these costs or we’re going to have to take some dire steps and have those cuts to the tune of $2.3 billion, and I can tell you right here in Western New York, that’s a $65 million hit to our hospitals. ECMC alone stands to lose 20 million dollars.”

The Governor’s office released results of an analysis by the New York State Department of Health Friday morning, which shows that 10,043 nursing home and hospital jobs are in danger and 238,788 patients risk losing care in the 27th Congressional District if the Collins amendment and healthcare repeal is passed. A repeal of the Affordable Care Act would also result in $35.7 million in cuts for 34 nursing homes and $7.8 million in cuts for 8 hospitals in Congressman Collins’ district, the Governor’s office said.

According to the release from the Governor’s office Friday, the following hospital jobs and patients are at risk in Collins’ district:

Hospital Patients Employees Bertrand Chaffee Hospital 15,770 296 Eastern Niagara Hospital – Lockport Division 23,971 531 F F Thompson Hospital 52,080 1,066 Medina Memorial Hospital 9,917 328 Mount St Mary’s Hospital and Health Center 36,269 634 Nicholas H Noyes Memorial Hospital 25,954 406 United Memorial Medical Center 44,015 678 Wyoming County Community Hospital 15,076 487 District Total – $7,844,824 in cuts 223,052 4,425

The following nursing home jobs and patients are at risk:

Nursing Home Patients Employees Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park 963 366 Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation 668 305 North Gate Health Care Facility 826 273 Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence 899 311 Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Orchard Park 547 245 Autumn View Health Care Facility LLC 1,470 336 Genesee County Nursing Home 420 199 Brothers Of Mercy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center 833 348 Orchard Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 516 179 Elderwood at Hamburg 819 230 Odd Fellow & Rebekah Rehabilitation & Health Care Center Inc 509 170 Aaron Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 392 140 The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center 277 68 Fairport Baptist Homes 478 228 Western New York State Veterans Home 177 168 Leroy Village Green Residential Health Care Facility Inc 382 174 Father Baker Manor 777 219 Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 331 58 Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Gasport 311 98 Newfane Rehab & Health Care Center 470 170 Fiddlers Green Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 172 84 Elderwood at Lancaster 345 132 East Side Nursing Home 239 105 Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation Center 1,240 245 Crest Manor Living and Rehabilitation Center 229 97 Batavia Health Care Center LLC 261 80 Briody Health Care Facility 309 117 Jennie B Richmond Chaffee Nursing Home Company Inc 288 77 Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Eden 82 47 Elm Manor Nursing Home 143 55 Conesus Lake Nursing Home LLC 139 59 Avon Nursing Home LLC 94 55 St Johns Penfield Homes Corporation 29 30 Fox Run at Orchard Park 101 151 District Total – $35,685,816 in cuts 15,736 5,618

Governor Cuomo has threatened to sue over the proposed amendment if the new Health Care Bill passes, calling the measure unconstitutional.

A vote in the House was postponed Thursday when leaders realized they didn’t have enough “yes” votes for the measure to move on. After late night negotiations, the debate began again Friday morning.

President Donald Trump has demanded a vote by the end of Friday, or, according to his budget director, he’ll move onto other priorities.

Friday morning, Rep. Brian Higgins issued the following statement, in which he warned he will be voting against the American Health Care Act: “The Affordable Care Act was a start not a finish. The Republicans have had 7 years to develop changes. I certainly welcome constructive dialogue on how to improve care and costs for Americans but the bill currently before us does neither. I will vote no on this bill and the disastrous amendments that raid Medicaid and eliminate the guarantee of essential benefit coverage.”