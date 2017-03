BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will start its 2017 season.

There is an opening day ceremony happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

This is the 40th anniversary of the arrival of the first two ships at the park.

Leaders are hoping to welcome a newly constructed USS Little Rock in September.

This would be the first time in Navy history that a new ship would stand beside its original namesake.