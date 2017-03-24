Buffalo hazmat, fire crews investigating possible meth lab

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo firefighters and hazmat crews are expected to be on the scene of a possible meth lab on Potomac Avenue for hours Friday.

They were originally called to the multi-family at 359 Potomac shortly before 4 a.m. for ringing alarms.

When crews entered the building, a resident told them they believed there may be a meth lab inside the house. Fire crews immediately called for backup.

The fire chief tells News 4 the crews are taking extra precautions because the dangers posed by making meth are very serious.

By 7:15 a.m., fire and hazmat crews were making entry into the house again to determine exactly what’s inside.

Residents have been asked to leave that house, but others in the area are not at risk, according to the fire chief.

Potomac remains closed from Baynes to Parkdale as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 4 on air and online for the latest information as it becomes available.

