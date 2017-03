BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo man accused of committing an August murder was arraigned in Erie County Court.

Jaylin Wiggins, 18, was accused of fatally shooting Laron Watkins, 22, and injuring two others on Sherman St. an hour after shooting someone on Maple St.

Wiggins pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was jailed without bail.