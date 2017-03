LIMESTONE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing Limestone man.

Scott Wolcott, 50, was last seen at his Leonard Run Rd. home on March 16 around 3 a.m. He was wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a black leather jacket.

Wolcott is described as white, about 6’2″ and roughly 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. Det. Finnerty can be reached at (716) 938-2573.